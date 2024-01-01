Tottenham looking to add Solanke to their ranks this summer

Tottenham could be in line to make a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool forward is a hot property this summer after an impressive season.

Solanke was on fire for the Cherries last term and has a release clause in his contract.

The clause is believed to be around £65 million, which may be attainable for Spurs.

Their boss Ange Postecoglou wants to add more firepower to his team to push for a top three finish.

Existing striker Richarlison has also been linked with a move away, which may make room for Solanke in the squad.