The FA change referee for Community Shield after injury woe

The Football Association has revealed that referee John Brooks shall no longer officiate the Community Shield.

The 34-year-old has been injured in the lead up to the curtain raiser for the new season at Wembley.

He will be replaced by fellow Premier League match official Jarred Gillett, who was expected to be the fourth official for the game.

Sam Barrott will take his place in that role, while Gillett lines up on the field with the players.

United are taking on Premier League champions City, having beaten their rivals in the FA Cup final at the end of last term.