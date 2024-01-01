Textor close to Everton takeover as he looks to buy Moshiri's majority stake in the club

American businessman John Textor is pleased with how talks are going to purchase Everton.

The BBC and other outlets have stated that Crystal Palace co-owner Textor is close to acquiring the Toffees.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is in a period of exclusivity to buy current owner Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in the club.

Textor does have to sell his stake in Palace, which totals at 45 percent at present.

Once he does so, he will be in the clear to purchase the Toffees, provided he can prove he has the assets to do so.

In an interview on Thursday, businessman Textor compared owning Everton to becoming President of the US.