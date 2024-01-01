Ten Hag says the Man Utd board have full faith in him and news of a sacking is false

Ten Hag says the Man Utd board have full faith in him and news of a sacki

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag insists he did not ask for a vote of confidence from the board.

The Dutchman is under immense pressure at United, with many fans demanding a change in head coach.

However, new investors INEOS have stuck by Ten Hag, who is focused on doing his job when United take on Brentford on Saturday.

"I missed you all so much", he said to reporters during his news conference this week.

"No," Ten Hag replied when asked about reassurances from the club about his job.

"The noise is only coming from the media, from you guys. From some of you, not all of you, but some of you. Bringing up stories, creating stories, creating fairy tales, making noise, bringing lies.

"Because I know we are all on one page in this club. I told this before the break, I told several journalists, they didn't believe me. I see the reports, but internal in the club it's quiet.

"Of course, we are discussing the position where we are, that we are unhappy in the position where we are and we have to turn the corner, what has to happen with a strategy to turn this corner.

"But ultimately we are quiet, we are composed, we stay where we are, we stick to the plan and we are very convinced we will make it a success."