Tribal Football
Most Read
Motta demands better from Juventus ahead of Parma clash
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking
Sporting Lisbon have already found Amorim successor as he prepares for Man Utd role
Mourinho on potential Premier League return: I will never go to manage one of those teams

Ten Hag reveals Man Utd had several transfer failures when he was at the club

Ansser Sadiq
Ten Hag reveals Man Utd had several transfer failures when he was at the club
Ten Hag reveals Man Utd had several transfer failures when he was at the clubAction Plus
Manchester United’s former boss Erik ten Hag was upset at the club not signing more players for him.

The Dutchman was backed the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds, mostly on players that he knew or had coached in the past.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the failure to land other players left the manager frustrated during his time at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Ten Hag spoke to new investors INEOS about the previous transfer failures.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Fede Valverde, and Frenkie De Jong had been desired midfield targets.

United's recruitment team deemed a number of Ten Hag targets as being unrealistic.

Mentions
Mac Allister Alexisde Jong FrenkieValverde FedericoManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
REVEALED: Why West Ham rejected Man Utd target Amorim
Jansson urges Frank to stick with Brentford
Van Nistelrooy discusses Ten Hag axe; Man Utd situation in match programme notes