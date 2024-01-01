Ten Hag hits back at McCarthy after criticism over his leadership skills

Tribal Football
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has snapped back at his former assistant.

The United coach is under serious pressure after a 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s ex-assistant Benni McCarthy accused the Dutchman of lacking passion.

"I don't know what he means. In the last six years I've won eight trophies. I don't think you can do that without passion and fire," Ten Hag told TNT Sports.

"I always motivate my team. When you win trophies, you can't do this without passion and desire.

"Everyone is different. But I don't know if it's taken out of context, if it's real what he said, because I know him as a different person."

