Tel admits Kane played a major role in his move to Tottenham this winter

Ansser Sadiq
Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel admitted that Harry Kane played a crucial role in persuading him to join Tottenham on deadline day.

The 19-year-old initially rejected Spurs but had a change of heart after a conversation with his Bayern teammate.

In a video on Tottenham’s official X account, Tel confirmed that Kane’s words influenced his decision to make the loan move.

Tel replied: “He told me this is a big club with a lot of very good people. 

“The pitch is very nice, the training centre is very good and if you go there you can enjoy it. 

“Everything was positive from Harry Kane.”

