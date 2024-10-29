Tribal Football
Tarkowski relieved that Branthwaite is returning for Everton after lengthy injury

Ansser Sadiq
Tarkowski relieved that Branthwaite is returning for Everton after lengthy injury
Tarkowski relieved that Branthwaite is returning for Everton after lengthy injuryAction Plus
Everton center half James Tarkowski has spoken of his delight at having Jarrad Branthwaite back.

The youngster has been a revelation for the Toffees at center half since the start of last season.

When he has missed game time this term, the Toffees have looked weaker in defense.

Branthwaite missed the team’s 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League over the weekend.

“He has had a real broken pre-season and early season, so it is going to take time for him to get up to the level he was at,” Tarkowski said when asked about his team-mate returning to action, per Liverpool Echo.

“He has got to be a bit patient with himself, but it is pleasing to see him back on the pitch because we know how good he has been for us and how good he will be for us.”

