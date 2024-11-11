Szmodics says he ignores criticism from "People who’ve never kicked a ball in their life"

Ipswich Town star Sammie Szmodics admits the squad see a lot of hate and criticism online but choose to ignore it as they look to avoid relegation this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side picked apart Tottenham at the weekend in a shock win which Szmodics says is down to blocking out many hateful social media posts and focusing on the football ahead of them.

“I think we’ve just had to ignore it,” he stressed. “We’ve seen all sorts on social media, on Twitter.

"People who’ve never kicked a ball in their life want to talk to us about winning games and scoring goals. They’ve never played at this level, it’s a completely different level to the Championship.

“We’ve blocked that noise out, we’ve focused on us as a whole squad – managers, staff fans. I think we just thoroughly deserved it as a whole today.

“The journey they’ve been on is amazing. To be brought in and to be part of this is even better for myself."

After the international break McKenna’s side face Manchester United who will be under new head coach Ruben Amorim. Szmodics say this first Premier League win against Spurs will supercharge the squad who will be looking to grab another 3 points and push further up the table and away from the relegation zone.