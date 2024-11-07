Tribal Football
Sweden boss Tomasson is desperate to speak to Elanga after leaving him out of Sweden squad
Action Plus
Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson wants to have a conversation with Anthony Elanga.

The Nottingham Forest forward was left out of their upcoming squad for the international break.

The 22-year-old is said to be unhappy with the decision, with Tomasson stating he has not been able to speak with Elanga yet.

“Some players come in, others go out,” Tomasson told Swedish publication Aftonbladet. “Football can be cruel, there is tough competition for places.

Alexander Isak is back from injury. Emil Forsberg has done really well in New York Red Bull, he scores goals and provides assists. So yes, it is competition decisions that apply.”

Asked if he had spoken to Elanga, Tomasson said: “I have tried several times to reach him, but I have not succeeded yet. 

“I've messaged him, I'm sure we'll talk. Maybe he's very busy, I don't know.”

