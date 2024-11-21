Sporting Lisbon expect Man Utd to make Quenda offer this summer

Sporting CP are not under any illusions about their ability to keep their best young talents.

Per Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese expect Manchester United to make an offer for winger Geovany Quenda in the summer.

United and Sporting have a clear agreement that means no January transfers will happen between the clubs.

But the source states that all bets are off in the summer, which means new United boss Ruben Amorim may well target Quenda.

While he is only 17, he had already become a key player for Amorim, playing on the right side of his 3-4-3 formation.

Quenda has only made 18 appearances for Sporting, but has been compared to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

