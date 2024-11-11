Southampton star Aribo says refereeing decisions need more consistency this season

Southampton star Joe Aribo has called for consistency from match officials this season.

The 28-year-old felt that his team were let down by VAR decisions at Molineux in a 2-0 loss.

The Saints are now rock bottom of the league and under serious danger of falling behind the other relegation contenders.

He told the Daily Echo: "I think this game just shows how harsh football can be in terms of the decisions made.

"I felt like we had two decisions go against us and that showed in the game. That's why Wolves came out on top.

"The refs have to be consistent. If you are going to disallow the first one, then you have to disallow the second one.

"It was a difficult one for us to take. I think it showed in the 10 minutes after their second goal. I felt we bounced back after the first one.

"The main thing is consistency. Both goals can be given or both goals can be ruled out, but to give one and not the other shows the inconsistency in the game."