Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes

Southampton highlight several candidates including Moyes to replace Martin

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton highlight several candidates including Moyes to replace Martin
Southampton highlight several candidates including Moyes to replace MartinAction Plus
Southampton are chasing after their next head coach after firing Russell Martin.

The newly promoted Saints are staring relegation in the face after a miserable start to the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After five points from 16 games, they have decided to fire Martin with the team bottom of the table.

Per The Mirror, Danny Rohl, Carlos Corberan, David Moyes, Graham Potter, and Mark Robins are among the contenders.

Lee Carsley is another who may be in with a shout, after impressing as England’s interim head coach.

Carsley had indicated he was not ready to go back to club football, but may find this challenge intriguing. 

Mentions
Martin RussellMoyes DavidCarsley LeeCasemiroSouthamptonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Martin AXED as Southampton release lengthy explanation
Southampton boss Martin: Board support leaves me energised
Southampton boss Martin fed-up with Dibling agent