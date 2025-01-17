Southampton close to appointing Spors as their new technical director

Southampton are close to the appointment of new technical director in Johannes Spors.

The 42-year-old is the global sporting director of 777 Group, who had ownership stakes in Sevilla, Genoa, Standard Liege, Hertha Berlin.

Sport Republic's lead investor Dragan Solak is now in charge as Southampton chairman, and is spearheading the move.

In a statement, Solak said: "We will be strengthening our football management team in the near future, and we will share details of that as things are confirmed."

Spors will be tasked with building on the foundations laid by former director of football Jason Wilcox, who is now at Manchester United.

Spors worked as head of scouting at RB Leipzig and head of recruitment at Hamburg.