Souness: "I would dispute the idea that foreign coaches are better than British coaches"

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness came out to defend British coaches this week.

Souness was speaking about Reds boss Arne Slot and stated that a British manager could have made a similar impact.

Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer and has the Reds top of the Premier League.

“I would dispute the idea that foreign coaches are better than British coaches," Souness stated, per Liverpool Echo.

"Foreign managers are getting better jobs at the moment, but that doesn’t mean they’re better coaches.

“Pep Guardiola inherited a Manchester City side that had won Premier League titles with their two previous managers.

“Arne Slot took charge at Liverpool and took over what was more or less the finished article. I’m not buying the idea that foreign coaches do anything different to British coaches.”