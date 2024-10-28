Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint
SACKED! Ten Hag axed as Man Utd manager after club’s worst start to Prem season
Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi waiting for Man Utd offer

Solskjaer could return to Man Utd role as club look for a new manager

Ansser Sadiq
Solskjaer could return to Man Utd role as club look for a new manager
Solskjaer could return to Man Utd role as club look for a new managerAction Plus
Manchester United could be set to bring back former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are in the process of choosing Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Ruud van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge, he is an assistant coach who indicated in the summer he was not ready to be a head coach.

According to Manchester Evening News, United’s search will involve mostly out of work managers.

Solskjaer is one of those options, as is former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter are other options.

Mentions
Solskjaer Ole Gunnarvan Nistelrooy RuudHagi IanisSouthgate GarethXaviManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd to pay huge sum to Ten Hag who is owed millions
Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi waiting for Man Utd offer
Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint