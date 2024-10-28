Solskjaer could return to Man Utd role as club look for a new manager

Manchester United could be set to bring back former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are in the process of choosing Erik ten Hag’s successor at Old Trafford.

While Ruud van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge, he is an assistant coach who indicated in the summer he was not ready to be a head coach.

According to Manchester Evening News, United’s search will involve mostly out of work managers.

Solskjaer is one of those options, as is former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter are other options.