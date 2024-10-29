Solomon makes cameo for Leeds as he returns from injury

Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon got a chance to shine for his loan club last week.

He was able to play 76 minutes during Leeds United's 2-1 win over Watford last Tuesday.

However, he had to settle for a spot off the bench and only 20 minutes of action in a 0-0 draw against Bristol City on Saturday.

Per Leeds Live’s player ratings, he did not have the most impressive of cameos.

He was not able to have “any real bearing on the game” or stake a claim for a starting spot.

Solomon got a big injury soon after he moved to Spurs a year ago and has yet to find his previous form.

"Sometimes like a bottle of ketchup, you shake it and you want it too much and all of a sudden it happens," said Leeds boss Daniel Farke, as reported by Leeds Live.

"When he first came he played with so much confidence, rhythm and so much confidence then the injury stopped him from going on international duty and he has to do his rehab.

"Such a proud player to play for his national team, it was a sucker punch for him. He worked so hard to come back and the feeling is of course he can't be there with 100 per cent, he needs a bit of time.

“He works so hard in training and he always adds some additional stuff in training and in the game. He wants it so much. So sometimes you want him to relax a bit. Play a bit less complicated and it will come.

"We're fully convinced of his quality. Out of good intention he forces it a bit too much, you don’t have to prove what a good player you are, do what you've done your whole career and your quality will shine. I'm pretty sure it will happen soon. Keep in mind a bottle of ketchup.”