Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag departure

Ex-footballer Wesley Sneijder recently commented on Manchester United's alleged strategy for coach Erik ten Hag.

Despite an extension to his contract in the summer, the Red Devils' manager is still facing speculation about his position following a disappointing season kickoff.

With six games played, United finds themselves in the 13th spot in the Premier League standings, reeling from a second 3-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Asked about Ten Hag, ex-Inter Milan star Sneijder said to Rondo: "We now read reports: 'this is the week of truth for Erik ten Hag.' What's this all about? What if he draws vs Porto and accidentally beats Aston Villa, that would fix everything for them? What this policy?

"So this club is already working on maybe appointing a new manager, but at the same time these two results can change everything?!"

Asked about his future, Ten Hag said defiantly on sunday: "No, I am not thinking about this, we all made this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group in the summer.

"We are all on one page or in one boat together – the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and the players as well. I don’t have that concern."