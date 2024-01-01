Slot is "learning every day" as he continues to find his best side available

Liverpool manager Arne Slot's pre-Brentford press conference was a chance for him to outline his playstyle to supporters.

The Dutchman has taken over from Jurgen Klopp this summer and has a lot of expectation on his shoulders.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a win over Ipswich Town, the Reds take on Brentford this weekend.

Slot said on his team: “I think we are on a good track, if that's the way to say it, but we have to understand that some of them are only here for three weeks and there's quite a large part of our group as well that are with us for three weeks.

“It's not only about us, it is also about the opponent (and) what they bring to the game. I think I said it before that Ipswich put a lot of energy in the first half to make it really difficult for us.

“Or we stepped up, or Ipswich were not able to keep bringing the same energy in the second half – I think it was a bit of both. We got a bit more space and then you can see how well these boys can play. There's still a lot of work to do but it was a good first step, especially the second half.”

On what he is learning about his group, he added: “I'm learning every day still about these players (and) about the individuals and also how they cooperate with each other. For me, the last week was not only important on Saturday, (but) the Sunday was also really important because I learned and saw there that the ones that didn't play on Saturday were able to bring a really good training session in on Sunday.

“I think that's a real important thing for a team as well because we all know we're going to need many, many, many of them during the season for a lot of game minutes, and they brought in a really good training session on Sunday. That will help them and us for the rest of the season.

“Yes, I am still learning new things about the players, which is normal because, like I just said, with some of them I only work for three weeks, so (I'm) still seeing new things from them.”