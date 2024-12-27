Slot gives vital injury updates on Jota, Bradley and Konate ahead of West Ham clash

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on the return of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate Diogo Jota ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham United.

Speaking in his latest press conference, the Dutchman confirmed neither Ibrahima Konate nor Conor Bradley will be in contention for Sunday's trip to the Hammers which is a huge blow defensively for the league leaders who look shaky at the back in their absence. 

When asked for an update on their respective issues, Slot put it plainly and ruled the pair out of the clash entirely. 

"They will not be back for West Ham United," Slot said. "Then there is a week in between. Let's see how close they are then. It is difficult to tell you at this moment because they don't train with the group yet. 

"Hopefully, in the upcoming days, they come closer to that situation. But then again, Ibou has been out for five or six weeks maybe, Conor just as long and they are in competition with players who are completely fit and doing really well so I have to make the right judgment the moment they are back." 

Fan favorite Jota, who is yet to start a game following his recent return from a two-month lay-off also looks to be out of contention as the club slowly brings him back from the medical room and onto the pitch to make sure he does not pick up any more knocks. 

The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list