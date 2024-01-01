Slot give Gomez update as future with Liverpool unclear

Before Liverpool's weekend clash with Brentford, Arne Slot has spoken on the future of Joe Gomez who is looking to leave this summer.

Speculation about the versatile defender's future has been reported for some time with Newcastle interested in the services of the England international.

Gomez was left out of Slot’s first matchday squad for last weekend’s win at Ipswich but despite the transfer saga Slot said the defender has a future at the club.

“Yeah, it's (his head) been in the right place for three weeks. He's worked really hard since he came back, but he didn't play a lot at the Euros. When he came back in the first sessions he couldn't train the whole sessions, so we had to manage his load a bit. That was also the reason why he wasn't in the team last Saturday.

“But this week he had a good week in terms of load and how much he could do with the team. He's one of the players that I see new things from and learn things from what I see, also combined with other players. It's been a good week for him and for us until now.

At this moment, I'm expecting everyone to be here. But like you know - everything can change.”

Liverpool have been on a selling spree this summer without any new additions to the side that already needed improvements.

Gomez could be next in line to leave the club before next Friday as the squad grows thinner and thinner each week.