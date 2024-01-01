Simon Jordan says Akinbiyi was the worst purchase in his career

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has opened up about his worst purchase.

The ex-chief turned pundit has always been outspoken about his views related to football.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan pointed to Ade Akinbiyi as the worst purchase in his career.

“Ade Akin Bad Buy (Akinbiyi). He just was useless,” he stated.

“I wasted my time and money, and he wasted his own time.

“The reality is how weak one can be when one says ‘I don’t want to do this’ and is worn down by the processes of the manager, eventually knowing something is wrong but you continually do it and then you’re surprised by the outcome.”

“It was on the player, it was on the manager, and it was on me,” he added.

“I should’ve said no, but the problem is when you’re the owner of a football club you have to back him or sack him.

“I’m in a situation where this is my champion and he says he wants him. This guy looks bleeding useless to me and is going to cost me a fortune.”