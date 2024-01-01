Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea propose high-profile swap to Man Utd for Sancho
PSG midfielder Ugarte waiting to fly to England to close Man Utd move
Cantona-esque? Beyond Ten Hag's anger Man Utd fans can be excited about Zirkzee's latest appearance
Chelsea STUNNED by Osimhen's contract demands

Silva set to give newly signed trio debuts this week

Silva set to give newly signed trio debuts this week
Silva set to give newly signed trio debuts this week
Silva set to give newly signed trio debuts this weekAction Plus
Fulham head coach Marco Silva has hinted at likely debuts for new signings Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca and Sander Berge. 

The trio are likely to play for the Cottagers against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a Premier League team not involved in Europe this term, Fulham are in the second round draw. 

Fans will get to see many new faces, with Silva stating: “Probably. Let’s see. It’s a moment when some players are arriving in our football club and some players need minutes as well. It’s a moment of the season when if you rotate it’s not about fatigue. 

“It’s more because it’s important to have more players in the same level from a physical point of view. Andersen, he was playing game, played the Euros, had some pre-season games, and even the first (league) game of Palace. He is probably going to have minutes as well. And all the others are going to have a chance to play. 

“Everybody is ready for the game. (Cuenca) is going to start tomorrow, definitely. He can surprise people who do not know him or La Liga well. We are really pleased to have him here.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSilva MarcosAndersen JoachimCuenca JorgeBerge SanderFulhamBirmingham
Related Articles
Fulham signing Andersen slams "cold and cynical" Crystal Palace
Fulham step closer to landing Palace defender Andersen
DONE DEAL: Andersen delighted joining Fulham from Palace