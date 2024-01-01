Silva set to give newly signed trio debuts this week

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has hinted at likely debuts for new signings Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca and Sander Berge.

The trio are likely to play for the Cottagers against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup.

As a Premier League team not involved in Europe this term, Fulham are in the second round draw.

Fans will get to see many new faces, with Silva stating: “Probably. Let’s see. It’s a moment when some players are arriving in our football club and some players need minutes as well. It’s a moment of the season when if you rotate it’s not about fatigue.

“It’s more because it’s important to have more players in the same level from a physical point of view. Andersen, he was playing game, played the Euros, had some pre-season games, and even the first (league) game of Palace. He is probably going to have minutes as well. And all the others are going to have a chance to play.

“Everybody is ready for the game. (Cuenca) is going to start tomorrow, definitely. He can surprise people who do not know him or La Liga well. We are really pleased to have him here.”