Silva praises Robinson for his "unbelievable performance" against Liverpool

Fulham manager Marco Silva heaped praise on Antonee Robinson this weekend.

The left-back was at his very best as the Cottagers earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Robinson was Man of the Match, playing a part in both Fulham goals at Anfield.

“What a performance,” manager Silva said post-match.

“It’s really difficult to find one moment where he wasn’t at a really high level.

“Not easy to come here playing against a player like (Mo) Salah, the way normally they like to expose the left-back.

“We took that risk, to go one-v-one, many times. He was so brave, he was so assertive, he was so aggressive in the right way and he did it so, so well.”

He then added: “He’s improving so, so quick in some things. I know him very well from Everton, but the way he’s improving in some set-ups, defensive set-ups, being much more brave in the way he faces one-v-one situations, the way he goes inside the spaces as well.

“And of course, again, two assists form a full-back at Anfield shows the quality that he has. I remember some seasons ago, even last season, many people were talking about his decision making, but already he’s the player from our team with more assists for sure.

“Being clear, what a performance from him. What a performance. Brilliant, unbelievable performance from him, and I told him at the end of the game that he has to be really proud.”