Silva on Man City: The Premier League is done for us, our goal is a completely different

Winger Bernardo Silva admitted that Manchester City’s bid for a fifth consecutive Premier League title is over, as they now trail Liverpool by 16 points.

City made history last season by winning four titles in a row, the last time a side finished above them was Liverpool’s 2019/20 campaign.

This season, with Arne Slot at the helm and Liverpool losing just one of 25 league games, they sit 16 points clear of fourth-placed City.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Silva said: "Knowing the Premier League is done for us, our goal is a completely different one right now.

“We know that if we stay in this competition, anything can happen.

"Of course the draw was not nice to play against Madrid, never easy, but we have the motivation of trying to do something in this competition, knowing it's a special competition and difficult one."