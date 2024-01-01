Sheffield United poacher could move to Newcastle in SHOCK transfer

Sheffield United striker Will Osula could be in for a shock move to Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old forward did have a solid season last term, scoring three goals in 24 games.

However, transfer expert Alan Nixon claims that Newcastle were impressed enough to put in an offer.

They have stated they would be willing to pay the player’s valuation of £10 million.

However, the Blades are not interested in a sale, as they are seeking promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship.

Manager Chris Wilder will likely loathe the idea of weakening his squad so close to the new season’s beginning.