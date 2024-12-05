Sheffield United interested in Man City's Walker in major summer move

Manchester City's Kyle Walker may have a chance to go back to Bramall Lane.

The former Sheffield United youth star is hoping that he can have a stint at the club before he retires.

Walker left the Blades for Tottenham and then City, going on to win several Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Per talkSPORT, Sheffield United may want to bring in Walker in the summer.

The move would be a lot more likely if they are in the Premier League, but may even happen if they do not get promoted.

Walker’s time at City does appear limited, as he has shown signs of decline over the past 12 to 18 months.

