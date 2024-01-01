Shearer says he sees Saka "as a future England captain"

Ex-England captain Alan Shearer has predicted that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka could be a leader in the future.

The winger has been in outstanding form in the Premier League so far this season.

Aside from his brilliant ability, Shearer believes Saka has the mentality and composure to be a future leader for the national team.

Speaking to BetFair, Shearer stated: "It wouldn't surprise me to see Saka as a future England captain."

He added: "When your team needs you the most to pull something out the bag, Saka can and does do that.

“I am 100% certain Saka could be a future England captain."

Shearer added: "He gets whacked every single game, people try double up on him, kick him and he just goes out and performs with such consistency.

"He's an incredible talent, has a great personality and he's just impossible not to like. His attitude is second to none; think of the way he has responded to what happened to him with England in 2021, and the way he's moved on from it.

"He's just a phenomenal talent, and he's so gutsy and tough as well.

"I've been there where everyone is trying to mark you out of the game and it's tough. You can bet your bottom dollar that he's the talk of the opposition dressing room before games.

"Many have tried but not many have stopped him. He's just incredible, almost impossible to stop, and such a wonderful talent."