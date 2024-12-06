Several Premier League sides linked with a move for Millwall wonderkid in January move

Premier League clubs are being linked to the signature of 19-year-old Millwall winger Romain Esse.

The attacker, who has already played for the England Under-20 team, has scored four goals so far this term.

This is only Esse’s third year in the Millwall first team, but he already looks at home at this level.

Per Evening Standard, Crystal Palace are among the teams scouting him this term.

They are ready to make a bid in January and then loan him back to Millwall for the rest of the season.

Palace want to get a deal done to avoid being gazumped by other, bigger teams in England and around Europe.

