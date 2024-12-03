Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Several clubs want Everton's Keane as his contract runs down this season
Everton stopper Michael Keane is the subject of interest from several teams in England.

The center half is out of contract this summer and is expected to leave the club.

Keane has played more than expected under head coach Sean Dyche this season but is not first choice.

Per Liverpool Echo, there are clubs in the Premier League and Championship that want to bring him in on a free.

If Keane wants to move abroad, he can start talking to teams as early as January.

He will have to wait until the summer to sign any agreement with an English club.

 

