Scholes picks out what has been "odd" about Man Utd's warm ups before games

Club legend Paul Scholes has expressed concerns over Manchester United’s pre-match warm-ups under Ruben Amorim.

He admitted he would struggle with the focus on team shape just before kick-off, questioning its effectiveness.

United have failed to improve under Amorim and suffered their 11th league defeat of the season against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, brought to you by Sky Bet, he said: "When I was playing, I wanted to play with more freedom. I watch football all the time, but I don’t analyse the game as much anymore.

"Nowadays, with football being so tactical, I feel like the life has been sucked out of the players. I’ve been watching Manchester United the last few weeks, specifically how they’ve been warming up before matches.

"I’ve noticed that they’re practicing the team shape. They’ve got the back five defending the goal, with crosses coming into the box for the forwards to attack and they’ve even started practicing set-pieces in front of the fans, which just seems odd to me.

"The warm-up is there to enjoy, having the ball at your feet, practicing your touch, but everything is focused on tactics and I’m not sure I’d be able to deal with it, if I was playing."