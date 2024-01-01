Saliba receives major backlash after shocking France performance

Arsenal defender Wiliam Saliba did not have the best of outings on international duty.

The center half is seen as one of the best in the Premier League at present.

However, he struggled in a narrow 2-1 win for his nation over Belgium in the Nations League.

AFP's Barranguet called him one of the worst players for France on the night, adding: "He (Saliba) was better in the second half, but he was no longer the sovereign defender who had won his starting place at the Euros, at the expense of Ibrahima Konate."

L’Equipe described Saliba’s performance as ‘particularly awkward,’ which is hardly praise.

Sud Ouest and Le Figaro both gave him a 3/10 for his display in the game against Belgium.