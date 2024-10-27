Saka breaks Henry's record with stunning goal against Liverpool

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka broke another Gunners goal scoring record with his early strike against Liverpool on Sunday night.

Despite not being seen in training on Friday afternoon, Saka passed a fitness test on Sunday morning and was given the green light to start the visit of the Reds. The winger was a much-needed asset to an Arsenal side plagued with injuries ahead of the game which could prove vital to both team's title chances.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 23-year-old needed just nine minutes to score as he blasted his shot past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher who could do nothing to stop it. Without this early strike Mikel Arteta’s side could have lost out on a crucial point shared between the two sides.

This goal marked his 50th Premier League goal for Arsenal, becoming the youngest Gunner to hit that landmark in the competition at the age of 23 years and 52 days, breaking Thierry Henry's record in the process.

Saka now has a total of 62 goals and 60 assists to show from 237 senior appearances for the club and is just one goal away from overtaking Premier League legends such as Cesc Fàbregas, Danny Murphy and Edin Dzeko in the all time goal scoring charts.