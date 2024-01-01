REVEALED: Brazil renew talks with unsettled Man City boss Guardiola

The Brazilian Confederation are ready to move for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed Brazil chiefs are planning a move for Guardiola with their World Cup qualifying campaign in crisis.

He said, "The Brazilian Football Confederation is practically without a coach and they are looking for one.

"Last year they loved (Carlo) Ancelotti and before they wanted Guardiola. They tell me that they have contacted Josep Guardiola again. Guardiola has placed them in January because City has a problem with financial fair play and has a trial with the Premier and could be sanctioned with points, decrease or a huge economic sanction.

"Maybe he won't continue next season. His contract ends with the City on June 30."