Real Madrid are prepared for if Alexander-Arnold does not leave Liverpool
Real Madrid are preparing contingencies in case they fail to land Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The right-back is the top priority of Real president Florentino Perez over the next 12 months.
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer and could sign a pre-contract with Real in January.
Per AS, there is a chance he stays with the Reds, which would lead to Real considering alternatives.
Given Dani Carvajal is sidelined long-term with a knee injury, the club could move for a defender in January.
Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong and Tottenham’s Pedro Porro are the alternatives.