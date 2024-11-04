Tribal Football
Real Madrid are prepared for if Alexander-Arnold does not leave Liverpool

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid are preparing contingencies in case they fail to land Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back is the top priority of Real president Florentino Perez over the next 12 months.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer and could sign a pre-contract with Real in January.

Per AS, there is a chance he stays with the Reds, which would lead to Real considering alternatives.

Given Dani Carvajal is sidelined long-term with a knee injury, the club could move for a defender in January.

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong and Tottenham’s Pedro Porro are the alternatives.

