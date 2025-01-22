RB Leipzig to keep Sesko and hold off Arsenal until the summer transfer window

RB Leipzig are not willing to part ways with young forward Benjamin Sesko in January.

The latter has been a long-term target for the Gunners, but they have not yet made their move.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that they did make contact with Leipzig recently.

The German club instead told Arsenal that any move had to wait until the summer.

Leipzig want to ensure the forward is available for them for the rest of this term.

They will then be willing to negotiate a price, but only an outlandish offer would tempt them midseason.