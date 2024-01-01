Rashford delighted with preseason and cannot wait for new season

Rashford delighted with preseason and cannot wait for new season

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has provided an encouraging update regarding the summer tour.

The Red Devils are in the United States to prepare for the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rashford, who had a tough season last time around, spoke with club media reporter Sam Homewood in Los Angeles.

“It's been good,” he stated.

“I think training has been good. Obviously, we were disappointed not to win the game (against Arsenal), but I think we also got some valuable minutes against a good opposition. So, you know, two halves to take from the game.

“But we're obviously looking to win more games going forward. You know, it's always nice to come back here (to UCLA).

“I think they've got good facilities. We can get the work that we need to get done in the training sessions. So, definitely, it’s always good to come back here. It always seems to go so quickly once we get here. But it's been enjoyable.

“The stadium was nice. Nice stadium, nice atmosphere. And it's also good just to play in front of the fans that don't get to go to Old Trafford week in, week out.”