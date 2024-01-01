Ranger joins Kettering Town as he looks to revive his career

Ex-Premier League striker Nile Ranger has found a new club this summer.

The 33-year-old has joined Southern League side Kettering Town for the rest of the season.

Ranger had been without a team since January 2023, while he last played for Boreham Wood in the FA Cup against Everton 10 months previous.

"It was his first game, he hadn't met the lads. He's come in out of the cold, he's not played for a while,” Kettering manager Richard Lavery told BBC Radio Northampton.

"You could see in the first half he was rusty, in the second half he turned up.

"There's a lot more to come from him, he hasn't played at those levels for nothing, has he?"