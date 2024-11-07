Ramsdale says Everton performance was "the real Aaron Ramsdale that the Saints fans saw"

Southampton shot stopper Aaron Ramsdale insists his man-of-the-match performance last weekend is what he must do every week.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper was outstanding in a 1-0 success over Everton last time around.

But the newly promoted club still has an uphill battle to climb, which is why Ramsdale does not want his own standards to drop.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "It was a real team effort. Obviously, it feels great to get sort of that off our chests. Especially the first win.

"I think the win was probably more important than the clean sheet but to get both together shows that we're really working with it for the team.

"The front boys put in the hard yards and the defenders dealt with Everton's aerial threat, which they're so good at, and they minimised their chances.

"If they got through I was thankful I was there. That's sort of the standards I keep myself, hold myself by. That's the real Aaron Ramsdale that the Saints fans saw.”

"I don't think our mindset has changed. We didn't think coming into it we were intense or edgy," added Ramsdale.

"The way we've been training, the way we've been improving in games in the past week especially gives us so much confidence.

"It was just about putting it together as a 90 minutes. We had to dig deep because, like I say, they're an aerial threat.

"The way they play is fantastic. It's contrasting styles but we had to deal with that so we dogged it out and then played our football at times when we needed to."