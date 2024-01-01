Powell signs first professional contract with Forest

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that youngster Jayden Powell has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Premier League club are working hard behind the scenes to shore up their youth ranks.

Advertisement Advertisement

A key part of the Under-18 squad, Powell already scored his first goal of the season last month.

Head of Academy Chris McGuane stated: “We are delighted that Jayden agreed to sign his professional contract at the Club on his recent 17th birthday.

“He has settled into full time football at the training ground very well and we look forward to seeing how he continues to develop and impress as the season progresses.

“I pass my congratulations onto Jayden and his family as we embark on this next journey together and wish him all the very best.”