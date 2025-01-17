Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Potter gives update on West Ham star Antonio as he visits him after his horror car crash
West Ham United ace Michail Antonio is on the mend, slowly but surely.

The striker is progressing in his recovery from surgery after being involved in a serious car crash.

New manager Graham Potter spoke about Antonio and whether he will be able to count on him in the future.

“I was planning to see him today, this afternoon,” Potter said on Thursday. 

“I spoke to him on the phone, had a really good chat with him.

“He’s doing well. But it’ll be nice to see him.”

Antonio had to be airlifted from the scene after his car crashed in bad weather.

While he does have a broken leg, he escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

