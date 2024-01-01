Postecoglou speaks on Richarlison situation

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou admits to being frustrated at the situation surrounding Richarlison.

The forward has experienced numerous injury problems over the past 12 months.

The forward has not been able to get regular game time, even in preseason, due to being unavailable.

Asked about the issue, Postecoglou told reporters: “Yeah, that's it and that's a challenge, I guess. It's something we've got to look at again. He's been in that cycle for quite a while and predating me, I guess.

“We've put a lot of thought (into it), we took a really sort of conservative approach with him. He didn't play in any of the preseason games, and he's really only played 20 minutes of first team football.

“But again, obviously he's had a setback. So it's something we just got to go back with Richy and work through the steps now of getting him back up and running, because you know, when he's fit he's such a handful. Even last week that 20 minutes he played, you can see the options he gives us in that position. But like you said, it's frustrating probably for him as much as anyone else but frustrating for us, too.

“But that's the reason we brought Dom in, but obviously he picked up an injury in the first couple of games, but again it's something we'll work with Richy on.”