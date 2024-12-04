Postecoglou says he is ready for a battle as Bournemouth clash approaches

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou spoke about his team’s upcoming game against Bournemouth.

The North London club are experiencing an inconsistent season, most recently drawing 1-1 against Fulham.

Asked about the game, Postecoglou admitted they will face a difficult contest against Andoni Iraola’s team.

He stated: “Yeah, tough challenge and not just of late but last year. Obviously new manager coming in and they're really aggressive with their football.

“Obviously they've beaten City and Arsenal at their place, so a good challenge. We had a tough game up there last year, we did well, and we had a tough game against them here. One of those sides where there's a real consistency in performance and approach. So you know that you're in for a battle, so I'm looking forward to it.”

On how his team can improve, he added: “We're progressing in all aspects of our game. We've scored a lot of goals but even defensively we're much more consistent this year than we were last year. The fact that we have got quite a few absences at the moment is something we've got to work through.

“We had a fairly similar scenario last year and fair to say we kind of ground our way through it and we're doing that at the moment. There's improvements in all aspects of the game but we're showing progress in areas where we felt like we needed to this year.

“Obviously we've had games where we've not been great in executing our football, those two games in particular against Palace and Ipswich we fell well below what we wanted to do. That's an area we've tried to iron out. Apart from that, it's progress in all areas.”

