Postecoglou looking to build success for the future with transfers

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has spoken about transfers his team may complete before the window shuts.

Spurs have already made a few moves this summer, signing Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.

However, fans are expecting more if they are to challenge for a top three or top four spot.

He stated, per football.london: "I don't think it'll all get done (in this window). I've never believed in quick fixes and I think I said that it would have been great if we had done our business already, but I've always maintained a discipline not to go off and sort of get too emotional through these times.

"It's a difficult time. This is the part of the season where I've probably got the least control over decisions and I've learned to stay disciplined and make sure that we do what we set out to do. We've added the two young guys, but I also think there's been growth from other guys from last year, which naturally makes us stronger this year.

"But yeah, we obviously still got a hand in this window, but I think we'll go beyond this window. This was wasn't just tinkering around the edges when I took over, it needed, you know, a big shift from where it was. I was just thinking about last year's pre-season, you know, I reckon 50% of the people who were on that tour are probably not here now.

“So we've already done a hell of a lot and we don't need to do as much, but I still think there's...because it's not just about having success one year. What you're trying to build is another, hopefully another cycle of success, and I think that'll take a bit longer.