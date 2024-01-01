Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Man Utd scouts posted to check on RB Salzburg talent
Arsenal boss Arteta: We signed Raya when he was exceptional and now...

Postecoglou has nothing but praise for Brentford ahead of weekend clash

Postecoglou has nothing but praise for Brentford ahead of weekend clash
Postecoglou has nothing but praise for Brentford ahead of weekend clashAction Plus
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has praised their upcoming opponents.

The North London club are set to take on fellow London outfit Brentford at the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As he prepares to go head to head against Thomas Frank, Postecoglou praised the Danish manager’s work.

He stated: “A great challenge. Thomas has turned them into a really difficult and challenging team for everyone in the league. 

“I saw them last week against City, I thought they played really well, took the game to City. It’s always a challenge, but that’s the Premier League. I don’t think there’s any games you go into thinking they’re going to be any easier than any others. 

“We’ll have to be ready for Brentford tomorrow, but we are at home and we’ve just got to make sure we continue with our strong performances in the league but turn those performances into results.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueAngel DanielFranke ThomasBrentfordManchester CityTottenham
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
The 5 best Premier League performers over the international break
Brentford boss Frank hits out at Kovacic after Wissa injury