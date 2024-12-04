Postecoglou denies that Spence has has a "major turnaround" at Tottenham this season

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou praised young defender Djed Spence.

The right-back has had a turnaround in his Spurs career, as he is now a regular option for Postecoglou.

Asked about Spence’s fitness and if he will be in the squad for upcoming games, the Australian stated:

“I don’t know about a major turnaround. I think a major turn around is Djed playing regularly at this level, just because he has hung around doesn’t mean that is a major turn around. I still think a lot of that is Djed continuing to train hard and wait for his opportunity.

“Fitness wise he is always in good condition. We train pretty hard. Could he start a game? I think he could. Could he start multiple games? Probably not because he hasn’t played for quite a while.

“He has been in and around the squad. Particularly between now and Christmas opportunities may come up for him, he almost got on at the weekend but the red card changed things a little bit. I think the key for Djed is he is still training well and his focus is there and just to be ready to take the opportunity when it comes.”

