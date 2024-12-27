Postecoglou admits his Tottenham side desperately need extra help from the transfer market

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou gave his verdict on the importance of the transfer window.

The Australian knows that his team are under serious pressure near the midway stage of the season.

Spurs are mid-table in the lower half of the league and could soon find themselves adrift of the top six teams.

“There's still everything to play for for us this year to make it a season where we can have success. But we need some help, the players need some help more importantly, and the club is working really hard to try make that happen.”