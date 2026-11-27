Manchester United Maurico Pochettino is ready to implement major changes in the coming weeks.

The new man in charge at Old Trafford secured a midweek 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at Sporting on the back of a 4-0 Premier League humbling at Liverpool on his club debut.

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The Argentinian will have a limited budget to spend in the January transfer window and he warned his players not to expect anything to come easy under his leadership.

"Don't misunderstand my words. Sometimes we confuse two words to have a similar meaning; nice and good. I'm not nice.

"We have to be good, but it's a different thing. I'm not nice. I try to be good. Be careful, because we know we need to push, be strong and build something to improve everything. These are two different things that mean complete opposites.

"We have our experience and we are going to try and give everything to put the club on track. We really believe we can do it. It's only a matter of time."