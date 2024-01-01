Pires says Doku is "technically stronger" and "has better dribbling skills" than Saka

Tribal Football
Arsenal legend Robert Pires has shunned one of their current stars for a rival player this week.

The Frenchman was asked to name his top winger in the Premier League at present.

Rather than mention Saka, who had 20 goals and 14 assists last term, Pires focused on Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku.

Asked by Wettbasis about the superior winger, Pires replied: "Bukayo still lacks a certain level of consistency and experience, especially in the big games.

"Perhaps this season, especially in the Champions League, he will show a more convincing face than last season when it counts.

"For example, in my opinion Jeremy Doku from Manchester City is a bit better because he is technically stronger, has better dribbling skills and is more imaginative.”

