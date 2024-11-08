Pearce says Hall's England call-up is unsurprising after Newcastle start
That is the view of Stuart Pearce, who was once the England Under-21s head coach.
Pearce said he was hugely impressed by how Hall played against Bukayo Saka when Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 recently.
Speaking to talkSPORT.com, he said: "I think the fact he's a natural left-footer (helps).
"They've put right-footed left-backs in there in recent years.
"Having watched him today and bearing in mind who he was up against - Saka - who, if you show any form of weakness, exploits it.
"I think he dealt with him brilliantly. From a defensive point of view, I thought he was outstanding and showed real maturity.
"He's playing regularly for Newcastle, and it would be more of a surprise if he wasn't in the team, than if he was.
"He gives natural balance. Some of the players who've played left-back have either not offered us enough going forward or defensively, being frail.
"He ticks a lot of boxes. He's playing regularly for one of the top sides in the Premier League, and I would fully expect him to be in the squad."